Ole Miss Named Among 'Most Valuable' College Football Programs Nationally

The Rebels are among the premier brands in college football in terms of financial value.

The Ole Miss Rebels are among the most valuable college football programs nationally in terms of financial value, according to estimates by GoBankingRates.

It is estimated that the Rebels brought in over $49 million in the 2019-2020 calendar year, putting them at No. 14 nationally, right behind the Florida Gators and ahead of the Wisconsin Badgers.

In total, nine current SEC programs made the top 25, and two future SEC schools led the way at No. 1 and 2 with the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns. Below is a full list of where the SEC schools placed in this top 25 ranking.

1. Oklahoma Sooners* ($101M)

2. Texas Longhorns* ($97M)

3. Georgia Bulldogs ($85M)

6. Alabama Crimson Tide ($61M)

7. Tennessee Volunteers ($60M)

8. Texas A&M Aggies ($55M)

10. Arkansas Razorbacks ($52M)

11. Auburn Tigers ($51M)

13. Florida Gators ($51M)

14. Ole Miss Rebels ($49M)

21. South Carolina Gamecocks ($43M)

Not ranked: Kentucky Wildcats, LSU Tigers, Mississippi State Bulldogs, Missouri Tigers, Vanderbilt Commodores

* denotes a future member of the Southeastern Conference.

