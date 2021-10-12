Heisman Watch: Can Matt Corral Hop Back In Driver's Seat After Alabama Loss?

How does Bryce Young's loss to Texas A&M affect him and Corral in the Heisman race?

The race for the Heisman Trophy has gone in every direction so far this season. It's gone back and forth between Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral and Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.

Corral held a slight lead before facing Young's Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa earlier this month. However, a three-touchdown loss and Corral's worst performance of the season put Young ahead.

However, Corral responded with a masterful performance, tossing 14 completions on 21 attempts for 287 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He also ran for a season-high 94 yards and two touchdowns, increasing his rushing touchdown total to eight on the season.

Even in the loss, Young looked like a Heisman candidate, tossing a season-high 28 completions on 48 attempts for 369 yards, three touchdowns and an interception.

According to Vegas Insider, Young is still the favorite despite the loss this weekend. However, the gap has shrunk. Last week, Young was favored at +125 odds, while Corral stood at +250.

Now, Young's odds sit at +185 and Corral's odds are at +210.

This is a sign that Alabama's success does predicate on Young's Heisman chances, just as Corral's did when his team lost. Young still has the head-to-head matchup, a key difference-maker, but this weekend proved that Alabama is human and that Young's Heisman chances aren't set in stone.

If Young and Alabama pick up another loss while Corral and Ole Miss stay on their current trajectory, the Heisman has a chance to come home to Oxford, Mississippi.

