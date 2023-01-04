Ole Miss OL Nick Broeker to Declare for NFL Draft

OXFORD, Miss. — Ole Miss Rebels offensive lineman Nick Broeker announced his plans to declare for the NFL Draft on Wednesday afternoon.

Broeker voiced his intentions on Twitter, thanking Ole Miss and foregoing his final year of NCAA eligibility.

“These past four years have been the best of my life,” Broeker said in his statement. “I have become a better person and man because of my time here.

“The memories and lessons I have learned here will last a lifetime. I have built relationships that will last a lifetime.”

Broeker earned praise for his efforts from numerous outlets throughout the season, including being named an All-American at the conclusion of the year by multiple publications. He also anchored an offensive line that blocked for the Rebels’ rushing attack, one of the most lethal in the nation in recent seasons.

