Skip to main content

Ole Miss OL Nick Broeker to Declare for NFL Draft

The Rebels offensive lineman has announced his football future.

OXFORD, Miss. — Ole Miss Rebels offensive lineman Nick Broeker announced his plans to declare for the NFL Draft on Wednesday afternoon.

Broeker voiced his intentions on Twitter, thanking Ole Miss and foregoing his final year of NCAA eligibility.

“These past four years have been the best of my life,” Broeker said in his statement. “I have become a better person and man because of my time here.

“The memories and lessons I have learned here will last a lifetime. I have built relationships that will last a lifetime.”

Broeker earned praise for his efforts from numerous outlets throughout the season, including being named an All-American at the conclusion of the year by multiple publications. He also anchored an offensive line that blocked for the Rebels’ rushing attack, one of the most lethal in the nation in recent seasons.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

You can follow John Macon on Twitter at @JMakeGillespie.

Hey Rebel Fans! Want to see the Ole Miss in action? Get your Ole Miss game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebookand Twitter.

Want even more Ole Miss Rebels News? Check out the SI.com team page here.

Nick Broeker Walk of Champions
Football

Ole Miss OL Nick Broeker to Declare for NFL Draft

By John Macon Gillespie
USATSI_19719857
Basketball

Kermit Davis Addresses Rebels' Rough Start in Conference Play

By John Macon Gillespie
USATSI_19720103
Basketball

Ole Miss Basketball Blown Out at Alabama, Drops Second Conference Game

By John Macon Gillespie
Matthew Murrell 7
Basketball

LIVE UPDATES: Ole Miss Rebels vs. No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide

By Ben King
USATSI_19558485
Basketball

How to Watch: Ole Miss Basketball Faces Road Test at Alabama

By John Macon Gillespie
Suntarine Perkins
Football

2023 Under Armour All-American Game Primer: Who, What and How to Watch

By John Macon Gillespie
USATSI_9561044
Football

A Way-Too-Early Look at Ole Miss Football's 2023 Schedule

By John Macon Gillespie
USATSI_19624308
Football

Rebels Pursuing Oklahoma State QB Spencer Sanders?

By The Grove Report Staff