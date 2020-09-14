Hanging Eli Manning's No. 10 in the glow of Vaught-Hemingway stadium will have to wait one more year.

Ole Miss announced on Monday morning that the retirement of the former Rebel quarterback's jersey and number will be delayed until the 2021 season, amid the strange 2020 season stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"With the circumstances surrounding this football season, the jersey number retirement ceremony of Eli Manning’s No. 10 has been postponed until 2021," the University said on Twitter.

More details are still to come as to when in 2021 the retirement will occur, but with stadium capacity currently limited at 25-percent, it makes sense that the Rebel athletics department would want to do such an event under more normal circumstances.

Whenever the retirement does take place, Eli Manning will going his father, Archie, and Chucky Mullens as the only players in Ole Miss history to have their numbers retired.

“We couldn’t be prouder or more excited to officially add Eli’s No. 10 to its rightful place among the retired jersey numbers in our football history,” said athletics director Keith Carter when they announced his retirement back in June. “Like Chucky and Archie, Eli left an indelible impact on our program and the game of football as a whole. His dedication, humility and kindness over the course of his career epitomizes what it means to be a Rebel, and we look forward to celebrating him as a player and a person.”

