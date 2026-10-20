Ole Miss QB AJ Maddox Arrested on Domestic Violence Charge

Ole Miss football junior backup quarterback AJ Maddox was arrested Tuesday morning, Ole Miss On SI has learned.

The 21-year-old signal-caller was booked at 6:41 a.m. CT on Tuesday for ‘Simple Domestic Violence – Attempts by physical menace to put a domestic victim in fear of imminent serious bodily harm’, according to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department. No bond amount has been disclosed yet.

Maddox is the fifth Rebel to run into legal trouble since January.

The 6-foot-1,190-pound quarterback is in the midst of his third season with the Rebels and spent this past offseason competing for the immediate backup role with Deuce Knight. Ultimately, Knight won the offseason battle and has earned playing time in blowout games this season.

What Pete Golding Said About AJ Maddox This Past Offseason

Ole Miss quarterback AJ Maddox (14) throws a ball while stretching during an Ole Miss practice for the Sugar Bowl and College Football Playoff quarterfinals at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La., on Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“I think that developmental phase not only for Maddox, but for Deuce as well, is really important in that room," Pete Golding previously said in April. "Really like the balance there from an athletic standpoint and then obviously from an experience standpoint. More importantly the maturity of how to do it, how to lead and how to be a leader for this team."

Maddox appeared in two games for the Rebels as a sophomore during the 2025 season, playing against Tulane and The Citadel. He finished completing his only pass attempt of the season for 19 yards, while adding one carry for eight yards on the ground.

Ole Miss will be just fine at the position as the Rebels have a bit of packed group in Joe Judge's room. Of course, Knight is first out of the stable behind Trinidad Chambliss, followed by senior Walker Howard. Behind them are freshman Rees Wise, junior Jack Patterson and fifth-year senior George Hamsley.

Maddox was already a candidate to hit the transfer portal following this season, but Tuesday's latest development likely seals the deal -- if he remains on Ole Miss' roster moving forward.

Maddox, a native of Hattiesburgh, Mississippi was a four-star prospect out of Oak Grove High School as a member of the 2024 recruiting cycle. The Magnolia State native was initially committed to Texas A&M before flipping his commitment to Ole Miss ahead of the 2024 season.

Maddox landing with the Rebels helped reel in a commitment from his younger brother, Andrew, who is currently a sophomore defensive tackle at Ole Miss.

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