Ole Miss QB Luke Altmyer To Enter Transfer Portal

The Rebels quarterback competed for the starting job this season before giving way to Jaxson Dart.

OXFORD, Miss. -- Luke Altmyer, who competed for the starting quarterback job for the Ole Miss Rebels at the beginning of this season, announced his intention to enter the transfer portal on Monday afternoon.

Altmyer, a true sophomore out of Starkville High School (Miss.), had an eventful career with the Rebels, even if it was short-lived. As a freshman, Altmyer entered the Sugar Bowl in the first half last season in replacement of Matt Corral who went down with an ankle injury. Entering the 2022 season, he was in a race with Jaxson Dart to be Corral's heir under center, a job that Dart eventually won.

Altmyer appeared in eight games over the course of his Ole Miss career, including earning a start against the Central Arkansas Bears in 2022 in the midst of the quarterback competition. While wearing red and blue, he threw three touchdowns and three interceptions in Lane Kiffin's offense.

