Matt Corral Named A Finalist For The Manning Award

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral is once again a finalist for a post-season award. Corral was named one of the 10 finalists for the Manning Award on Friday, Dec. 3.

This is the second straight season that Corral has been named a finalist for the Manning Award. Corral is also a finalist for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award and won the Conerly Trophy earlier this week in Jackson, Miss.

The Rebel quarterback finished the regular season completing 68 percent of his passes for 3,339 yards, 20 touchdowns and only four interceptions. Corral was also a threat on the ground for the Ole Miss offense and rushed for 597 yards and 11 touchdowns.

The Ventura, Calif., native is just one of three quarterbacks nationally to have thrown for at least 20 touchdowns and rushed for at least 11 touchdowns. Those 11 rushing touchdowns are the third-most ever by an Ole Miss quarterback in a single season. Corral is also just the third Rebel quarterback in program history to throw at least 20 touchdowns in back-to-back seasons.

The Manning Award was created by the Allstate Sugar Bowl to honor the accomplishments of Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning and has been annually presented since 2004 to the quarterback who is considered the best in the country by the Sugar Bowl Committee. It is the only quarterback award that takes the candidates’ bowl game performances into consideration when voting.

The winner of the Manning Award will be announced following the College Football National Championship.

