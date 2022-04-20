Ole Miss QB Matt Corral Visiting Atlanta Falcons Ahead of NFL Draft

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral is making the most of his last week as an NFL prospect by visiting with the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday, exactly a week before the 2022 NFL Draft begins.

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport announced on Twitter, Thursday morning that Corral is visiting Atlanta:

Today is also the final day of Top 30 pre-draft visits, so the Falcons are Corral’s final stop before the draft starts.

Corral has been busy the last few weeks visiting with multiple NFL teams. In the last week alone the Ventura, Calif., native has visited the Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, Philadelphia Eagles, and Pittsburgh Steelers.

After trading away the greatest player in franchise history, quarterback Matt Ryan, the Falcons are certainly in the market for a long-term solution at quarterback.

Signing free-agent quarterback Marcus Mariota gives the Falcons a solid bridge option for the next two seasons but beyond that, they have no answer.

Atlanta's general manager, Terry Fontenot, and head coach, Arthur Smith, were in attendance for the Ole Miss Pro Day so Corral is certainly on the Falcon’s radar.

If the Falcons believe Corral can become the next ‘Matty Ice’ in Atlanta, they might have to move up to get their guy though.

In two recent Sports Illustrated mock drafts, we have seen Corral get drafted by the Saints a pick ahead of Atlanta, and one where he did not make it past the third overall pick.

With one week until the draft starts, we will not have to wait long to find out where Corral will be starting his NFL career.

