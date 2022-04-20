Skip to main content

Ole Miss QB Matt Corral Visiting Atlanta Falcons Ahead of NFL Draft

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral visiting the Atlanta Falcons a week before the NFL Draft
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral is making the most of his last week as an NFL prospect by visiting with the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday, exactly a week before the 2022 NFL Draft begins.

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport announced on Twitter, Thursday morning that Corral is visiting Atlanta:

Today is also the final day of Top 30 pre-draft visits, so the Falcons are Corral’s final stop before the draft starts. 

Matt Corral 6

Matt Corral

Matt Corral 13

Matt Corral

Matt Corral 2

Matt Corral

Corral has been busy the last few weeks visiting with multiple NFL teams. In the last week alone the Ventura, Calif., native has visited the Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, Philadelphia Eagles, and Pittsburgh Steelers. 

After trading away the greatest player in franchise history, quarterback Matt Ryan, the Falcons are certainly in the market for a long-term solution at quarterback. 

Signing free-agent quarterback Marcus Mariota gives the Falcons a solid bridge option for the next two seasons but beyond that, they have no answer.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Atlanta's general manager, Terry Fontenot, and head coach, Arthur Smith, were in attendance for the Ole Miss Pro Day so Corral is certainly on the Falcon’s radar.

If the Falcons believe Corral can become the next ‘Matty Ice’ in Atlanta, they might have to move up to get their guy though.

In two recent Sports Illustrated mock drafts, we have seen Corral get drafted by the Saints a pick ahead of Atlanta, and one where he did not make it past the third overall pick.

With one week until the draft starts, we will not have to wait long to find out where Corral will be starting his NFL career.

Matt Corral 7

Matt Corral

Matt Corral 0

Matt Corral

Matt Corral 4

Matt Corral

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

In This Article (6)

Ole Miss Rebels
Ole Miss Rebels
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

Matt Corral 7
Football

Ole Miss QB Matt Corral Visiting Atlanta Falcons Ahead of NFL Draft

By Ben King1 minute ago
Lane Kiffin
Football

'This’ll Go Into Fall Camp': Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin On QB Battle

By Cole Thompson2 hours ago
Tysheem_Johnson
Football

Retooled Ole Miss Offense Enough to Threaten Alabama in SEC West?

By Zach Dimmitt2 hours ago
Ayden Williams Wide Receiver Ridgeland (Miss.) High School 2023
Recruiting

Top Ole Miss WR Prospect Ayden Williams Names Top Six

By The Grove Report Staff4 hours ago
Jared_Ivey2
Football

Defensive Lineman Jared Ivey Discusses Transferring to Ole Miss

By Ben King4 hours ago
Jarkel Joiner 16
Basketball

Former Rebels Guard Jarkel Joiner Finds New Home in ACC

By The Grove Report Staff7 hours ago
Drummond
Football

Dontario Drummond Could Be A Steal In The NFL Draft’s Later Rounds

By The Grove Report Staff8 hours ago
Jeremy Scott
Recruiting

In-State WR Scott Notes Energy, Time with Kiffin on Latest Ole Miss Visit

By The Grove Report Staff10 hours ago