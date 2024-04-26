Ex-Ole Miss Rebel AJ Brown Becomes Highest-Paid NFL WR With Contract Extension
The success keeps coming for AJ Brown.
The former Ole Miss Rebels and current Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver agreed to a three-year, $96 million contract extension on Thursday, making him the highest-paid receiver in the NFL in the process. Ian Rapoport was the first to report the news prior to the opening round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
The Rebels celebrated Brown's achievement on social media with a post that you can view here. While at Ole Miss, Brown became the school's career leader in receiving yards (2,984) and 100-yard receiving games (12). He was also named an All-American by multiple publications and won the 2017 Conerly Trophy, an award given annually to the top college football player in the state of Mississippi.
Brown was selected in the second round (No. 51 overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans, a franchise he remained with through 2021. In April of 2022, he was included in a draft day trade with Philadelphia, where he has been ever since.
Some of his professional accolades include being named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team in 2019, Second-Team All-Pro (2022, 2023) and three Pro Bowl selections (2020, 2022, 2023).