    • October 9, 2021
    Publish date:

    Live Updates: Arkansas Leads Ole Miss 7-6 Early In Second Quarter

    Can the Rebels get back on track?
    Author:

    The Ole Miss Rebels and the Arkansas Razorbacks are set to battle it out on ESPN Saturday afternoon at 11:00 a.m. CT in Oxford as the 17th-ranked Rebels look to get back on track against the 13th-ranked Razorbacks.

    Ole Miss is a 5-point underdog today against Arkansas at home.

    Will quarterback Matt Corral be able to bounce back after the worst performance of his season last weekend?

    Ole Miss will be without starting running back Jerrion Ealy today, who is out with a concussion.

    Follow all the live updates, stats, analysis, and play-by-play on TheGroveReport.com in our live game blog below, or follow us on Twitter to keep up with the play-by-play.

    Stay tuned below for our live game blog.

    FIRST QUARTER

    Arkansas starts off with the ball, but manages only one first down before punting back to Ole Miss.

    change of possession

    Ole Miss starts its first drive by going three-and-out.

    change of possession

    Arkansas goes on a 15-play, 82-yard drive spanning just under seven minutes to score the first touchdown of the game on a five-yard run from KJ Jefferson.

    Arkansas 7, Ole Miss 0

    END OF QUARTER 1

    Ole Miss responds with a long drive of their own, going 17 plays for 75 yards and a touchdown from Matt Corral on a five-yard run. Caden Costa misses the extra point.

    Arkansas 7, Ole Miss 6

