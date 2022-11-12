How to Watch, Listen, Stream Ole Miss vs. Alabama

The Ole Miss Rebels will seek to remain in the hunt for the SEC West Division title when they host the Alabama Crimson Tide at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday.

The Rebels (8-1, 4-1 in SEC) had the week off, and during that time they watched as LSU — a team that beat them right before the bye — beat Alabama at home, 32-31. The win changed the complexion of the SEC West race. Alabama is no longer in control of its own destiny. The Tigers and the Rebels are tied at the top of the division. But, the Tigers have the all-important head-to-head tiebreaker, thanks to that win two weeks ago.

The Rebels not only need to win, they need LSU to lose a game at some point in the final three weeks.

Alabama (7-2, 4-2) can still claw its way back into the race. But the Crimson Tide need to create their own luck. Beating Ole Miss will help. But they’ll also need LSU to lose a game, just as Ole Miss does. What happens if Ole Miss, Alabama and LSU end up in a two-loss tie at the top of the SEC West Division? Who knows? But it’s the only scenario that gives Alabama a chance.

Here is how to watch, listen and stream the Rebels matchup against the Crimson Tide on Saturday afternoon:

Game Information: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Alabama Crimson Tide

Date/Time: Saturday, Nov. 12 at 2:30 p.m. CT

Where: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, Miss.

Betting via SI SportsBook

Spread: Ole Miss plus-11.5

Over/Under: 63.5

Moneyline: Ole Miss +310 (-118); Alabama -500 (-110)

TV/Streaming: CBS (Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson, Jenny Dell), FuboTV (try it free)

Radio: Ole Miss Football Radio Network: WOXF 105.1 FM (Flagship)

