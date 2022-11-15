Skip to main content

How to Watch, Listen, Stream Ole Miss vs. Arkansas

The Ole Miss Rebels will continue their 2022 season on Saturday against the Arkansas Razorbacks. Here is how to watch and listen.

The Ole Miss Rebels will try to bounce back from their loss to Alabama when they travel to face the Arkansas Razorbacks at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The Rebels (8-2, 4-2 in SEC) saw their chances of reaching the SEC Championship Game come to an end on Saturday when they lost to Alabama, 30-24, in Oxford, Miss. The Rebels had every chance to win the game, but in the end were unable to score a touchdown despite being inside Alabama’s 20-yard-line with inside of a minute to play.

It’s a hard pill to swallow. The Rebels’ only other loss to that point had been to LSU. The Tigers are now set to represent the SEC West Division in the SEC Championship Game against Georgia in December.

The Rebels can still finish with 10 wins and get an invitation to a top-tier bowl game.

Arkansas (5-5, 2-4) has fallen well below expectations this season. The Razorbacks need to win one of their final two games to reach a bowl game. So, there’s a little margin of error for Arkansas if it loses on Saturday. Arkansas faces Missouri in the season finale on Thanksgiving weekend.

Here is how to watch, listen and stream the Rebels matchup against the Razorbacks on Saturday afternoon:

Game Information: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Arkansas Razorbacks

Date/Time: Saturday, Nov. 19 at 6:30 p.m. CT

Where: Razorback Stadium, Fayetteville, Ark.

Betting via SI SportsBook

Spread: Ole Miss minus-2.5

Over/Under: 60.5

Moneyline: Ole Miss -143 (-110); Arkansas +110 (-118)

TV/Streaming: SEC Network (Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic), FuboTV (try it free)

Radio: Ole Miss Football Radio Network: WOXF 105.1 FM (Flagship)

How to Watch, Listen, Stream Ole Miss vs. Arkansas

