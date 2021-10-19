    • October 19, 2021
    Kickoff Time Set for Ole Miss at Auburn

    Rebels, Tigers Set for 6 p.m. CT Kickoff on ESPN
    The Southeastern Conference has announced a 6 p.m. CT kickoff time for the rivalry matchup between No. 12 Ole Miss and No. 19 Auburn on Oct. 30 in Auburn, with the contest being televised on ESPN.

    This will be the 45th meeting between Ole Miss and Auburn, and the 20th time the game has been hosted at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Lane Kiffin and the Rebels will be looking to beat Auburn for the first time since 2015. 

    Last season, Ole Miss lost a close one to Auburn 35-28 in Oxford and Auburn leads the rivalry all-time with a record of 34-10.

    This clash between two top 20 SEC teams will decide the rankings of the wide-open SEC West. Auburn is coming off a win against previously ranked No. 17 Arkansas and they’ll look to keep the momentum going and improve to 6-2 when Heisman candidate Matt Corral and the Rebels come to town.

    Before the Rebels travel to Auburn to take on the Tigers, however, they first have a showdown in Oxford versus rival LSU. This year’s Magnolia Bowl will be one to remember as Ole Miss will be honoring one of the greatest players in program history.

    Ole Miss will be honoring the Rebel legend Eli Manning with a number retirement ceremony. Manning will join his father, Archie Manning, and Chucky Mullins as just the third player in Ole Miss history to have his number retired.

    SEC Nation will be covering the festivities in the Grove this weekend as Ole Miss (5-1, 2-1 SEC) hosts LSU (4-3, 2-2 SEC) Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS for the SEC Game of the Week and Eli Manning Day in Oxford, Mississippi.

    Mississippi Rebels linebacker Lakia Henry (1) chases Auburn Tigers quarterback Bo Nix (10) late in the fourth quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
