How to Watch, Listen, Stream Ole Miss vs. Auburn

The No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels seek to remain undefeated for the season and in SEC play when they host the Auburn Tigers at 11 a.m. central on Saturday.

The Rebels (6-0, 2-0 in SEC) and coach Lane Kiffin are coming off a 52-28 win over Vanderbilt in Nashville, Tenn., on Saturday.

Saturday will be the 47th meeting all-time between Ole Miss and Auburn, dating back to 1928. The Tigers lead the all-time series 35-10 and are 13-2 in Oxford (at one point the record was 35-11 before Ole Miss had to vacate a win in 2012).

This is turning into quite the start for the Rebels, who also started 6-0 in 1962. The Rebels have started 6-0 between 1962 and 2022, but they later had to vacate wins in those seasons.

Auburn (3-3, 1-2) is starting to struggle under the weight of not only an SEC schedule but the job security of coach Bryan Harsin.

Here is how to watch, listen and stream the Rebels' matchup against the Commodores on Saturday afternoon:

Game Information: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Auburn Tigers

Date/Time: Saturday, Oct. 15 at 11 a.m. CT

Where: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, Miss.

Betting via SI SportsBook

Spread: Ole Miss minus-16

Over/Under: 54.5

Moneyline: Ole Miss (-110); Auburn (-118)

TV/Streaming: ESPN (Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky, Kris Budden), FuboTV (try it free)

Radio: Ole Miss Football Radio Network: WOXF 105.1 FM (Flagship)

You can follow Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.