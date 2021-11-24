Bowl Projections: New Orleans or Bust For Ole Miss?

Where do the experts have the Ole Miss Rebels finishing the season?

Ole Miss beat unranked Vanderbilt this past weekend 31-17 and has a good shot at playing in a New Year’s Six bowl game this year if it can beat one more opponent to secure a 10-win season.

With just one more regular-season game left for the Rebels, let’s see where the experts believe Ole Miss is going bowling this post-season:

Jerry Palm, CBS Sports: Sugar Bowl (Jan. 1), New Orleans, LA vs. Oklahoma

Steven Lassan, Athlon Sports: Sugar Bowl (Jan. 1), New Orleans, LA vs. Oklahoma

Jim Tomlin, Saturday Down South: Sugar Bowl (Jan. 1), New Orleans, LA vs. Oklahoma State

This week, the experts are going all-in on Ole Miss making the Sugar Bowl this bowl season despite the Rebels only beating Vanderbilt by two scores last week.

Jerry Palm is doubling down on his prediction from last week, and Steven Lassan joins him, in picking Ole Miss to face off against the Oklahoma Sooners in the Sugar Bowl.

Jim Tomlin thinks Ole Miss is Sugar Bowl-bound also but predicts that it will be a rematch of the 2016 Sugar Bowl when Ole Miss beat the Oklahoma State Cowboys 48-20.

The Rebels have a chance to end the season playing a future SEC opponent or the team Ole Miss last beat in the Sugar Bowl. Rival Mississippi State is the only team standing between Ole Miss and the Rebels' first 10-win season since 2015. Ole Miss takes on Mississippi State in the annual Egg Bowl on Thanksgiving Day at 6:30 p.m. CT in Starkville.

