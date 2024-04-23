Former Ole Miss Rebel Channing Ward Hired as Mississippi High School Football Coach
Former Ole Miss Rebels and NFL defensive lineman Channing Ward has accepted a position as the head football coach at St. Andrew's Episcopal School, according to reports from The Clarion Ledger on Tuesday.
A five-star recruit out of Aberdeen (Miss.) High School, Ward signed with the Rebels and began his career on the field in 2012. He went undrafted in 2016, but he was eventually claimed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and played there from 2016-18.
After being drafted by the St. Louis BattleHawks of the XFL prior to the 2020 season, Ward has been the defensive line coach at Coahoma Community College in Mississippi prior to taking this job at St. Andrew's in Ridgeland.
“When I first came to St. Andrew’s it felt like a family, and I am a family guy," Ward said through a press release. "I am excited to be here, meet the guys, and I’m ready to get to work."
Over the course of four years at Ole Miss, Ward totaled 109 tackles (56 solo), 6.5 sacks and 13 TFLs.