    Bowl Projections: Where Does Ole Miss Stand After Beating Arkansas?

    It's never too early to go bowling.
    After the Ole Miss Rebels improved to 4-1 following a thrilling 52-51 win over the Arkansas Razorbacks, the two teams swapped spots in the AP Poll. Ole Miss jumped up four spots to No. 13 while Arkansas fell back four spots to No. 17.

    Even though bowl season does not start for more than two months, it's never too early to plan ahead and try to figure out where the Rebels could be playing this December.

    We took a look at what other people are saying about where Ole Miss is slated to go:

    Jerry Palm, CBS Sports: Music City Bowl, Nashville, TN vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers

    Brad Crawford, 247 Sports: Sugar Bowl, New Orleans, LA vs. Texas Longhorns

    Jim Tomlin, Saturday Down South: Fiesta Bowl, Glendale, AZ vs. Michigan Wolverines

    It appears that experts are picking the Rebels to play near New Year's, which is always an exciting time to be playing football.

    Brad Crawford of 247 Sports and Jim Tomlin of Saturday Down South are pegging the Rebels in the New Year's Six conversations. Crawford is sending them nearby to New Orleans to face Texas in the Sugar Bowl, while Tomlin is flying the team out west to Arizona to face Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl.

    Meanwhile, Jerry Palm of CBS Sports has the team traveling 250 miles north to face Minnesota in the Music City Bowl. It might not be as lucrative as a New Year's Six games, but it is close and the team will have a strong traveling fan base in Nashville.

