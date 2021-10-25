    • October 25, 2021
    Bowl Projections: Where Does Ole Miss Stand After Beating LSU?

    It's never too early to go bowling.
    After the Ole Miss Rebels improved to 6-1 following a thrilling 31-26 win over the Tennessee Volunteers, the team became bowl-eligible and jumped up two spots in the AP Poll to No. 10.

    Even though bowl season does not start for more than two months, it's never too early to plan ahead and try to figure out where the Rebels could be playing this December.

    We took a look at what other people are saying about where Ole Miss is slated to go:

    Jerry Palm, CBS Sports: Citrus Bowl, Orlando, FL vs. Michigan State Spartans

    Brad Crawford, 247 Sports: Fiesta Bowl, Glendale, AZ vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

    Jim Tomlin, Saturday Down South: Fiesta Bowl, Glendale, AZ vs. Iowa Hawkeyes

    It appears that experts are picking the Rebels to play near New Year's, which is always an exciting time to be playing football.

    Brad Crawford of 247 Sports and Jim Tomlin of Saturday Down South are pegging the Rebels in the New Year's Six conversations. Both analysts are flying the team out west to Arizona to participate in the Fiesta Bowl. Crawford matches up the Rebels against Notre Dame, while Tomlin opines that Iowa will be the opponent.

    Meanwhile, Jerry Palm of CBS Sports has the team traveling to the Sunshine State to face Michigan State in the Citrus Bowl. It might not be as lucrative as a New Year's Six game, but it is close and the team will have a strong traveling fan base in Orlando.

