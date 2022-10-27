Rebels Defensive Back Deantre Prince Wants To Regroup Following LSU Loss

OXFORD, Miss. -- The No. 15 Ole Miss Rebels appeared to be a mess on the defensive side of the ball when they fell on the road to the LSU Tigers last Saturday, and defensive back Deantre Prince is hoping to remedy that this week.

Prince was made available to the media earlier in the week where he discussed regaining some life on his side of the ball and being mentally prepared when adversity strikes.

"We're trying to get back to that defense that's having fun and not taking it as a drag," Prince said. "At this point of the season, bodies start to tear down. Execute better."

Following the loss to LSU that ended the Rebels' shot at an undefeated season, Prince said that his emotions were high, but this week is about regaining focus.

"Definitely, I was very frustrated at the end of the game," Prince said. "That was part of bodies breaking down and mentally not being locked into what we've got to do."

The Rebel defense that surrendered over 40 points to LSU on Saturday is a far cry from the unit that appeared to take the field against teams like Troy and Kentucky earlier in the season. To get back to that point, it's about pushing through the midpoint of the season.

"You've got to be mentally strong," Prince said. "I feel like it was a mental thing. When we bust coverages that we've been running all year, that just means either you're tired or you're out of it."

Ole Miss will travel to College Station on Saturday to face Texas A&M. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

