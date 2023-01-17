Former Ole Miss DL Jerrell Powe Arrested on Kidnapping Charges

Former Ole Miss Rebels defensive lineman Jerrell Powe was arrested on kidnapping charges in Mississippi on Monday, according to police.

According to Ridgeland police chief Bryan Myers, Powe and his accomplice were arrested at a Chase Bank on Highland Colony Parkway in Ridgeland, Mississippi.

Myers also said that the victim was taken “against his will,” and was “forced to withdraw money” at the bank by the 35-year-old Powe and his accomplice, Gavin Bates, who was also charged with kidnapping.

Powe and his accomplice are both being held at the Madison County Detention Center without bond.

A one-time fan favorite for the Rebels, Powe first became a starter for Ole Miss as a junior, following struggles with academics at the beginning of his college career.

That season, Powe finished with 34 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, and three sacks.

In his senior year, Powe had 27 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.

He was named second-team All-SEC in both seasons.

Powe would go on to be a sixth-round pick of the Kansas City Chiefs, where he played from 2011-2013. He also spent time with the Houston Texans in 2014, and the Washington Redskins in 2015.

