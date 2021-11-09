Through the Lens: Ole Miss Rebels Extinguish the Liberty Flames 27-14

The Rebels got a much-needed win on Saturday, taking down the Liberty Flames 27-14 at Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium.

Hugh Freeze returned to Oxford for the first time since his unceremonious departure, and it went about as was to be expected. Jerrion Ealy made a 70-yard touchdown just seconds into the first quarter setting the tone for the game, and from there, the Rebels coasted to the easy win.

Ole Miss sacked Liberty quarterback Malik Willis nine times in the game with many setting a season-high, while defensive end Sam Williams tied the Ole Miss team record for most sacks in a season

The Flames did score twice in the second half, cutting the Ole Miss lead to 27-14, but it was not enough to give the Rebels any real threat.

Matt Corral led the team to victory, completing 20 of 27 passes for 324 yards and a touchdown, and putting yet another impressive addition to his Heisman resume,

On the defensive side, AJ Finley sealed the win in the fourth quarter by intercepting a pass in Liberty's endzone, moving the Rebels to 7-2 on the season.

Ole Miss will host Texas A&M next Saturday, Nov. 13 at 6:00 p.m CT at Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium, where ESPN's College GameDay will be making an appearance in Oxford.

Photo gallery of Ole Miss vs Liberty Fames:

Video Recap of Ole Miss Extinguishing the Flames:

