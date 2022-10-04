Rebels Rise in Week 5 Fan Nation SEC Power Rankings

The Ole Miss Rebels defeated the Kentucky Wildcats and moved up one spot in The Grove Report/Fan Nation SEC Power Rankings after Week 5’s results.

The poll will appear each week during the regular season. Staff members from All Aggies, Mizzou Sports Talk and The Grove Report voted on the rankings.

The Rebels (5-0, 1-0) beat the Wildcats, 22-19, in their SEC opener. With the win, the Rebels moved from No. 5 to No. 4 this week.

Ole Miss is preparing to travel to Vanderbilt in SEC play next Saturday. Game time is set for 3 p.m. central.

The Alabama Crimson Tide received three first-place votes and the Georgia Bulldogs received two first-place votes, allowing the Tide to leapfrog the Bulldogs by one point.

Week 4 SEC results included South Carolina beating South Carolina State, 50-10; Georgia beating Missouri, 26-22; Alabama beating Arkansas, 49-26; Ole Miss beating Kentucky 22-19; Mississippi State beating Texas A&M, 42-24; LSU beating Auburn, 21-17; and Florida beating Eastern Washington, 52-17.

The Week 6 schedule is set. The 11 a.m. central games include No. 8 Tennessee at No. 25 LSU, Arkansas at No. 23 Mississippi State and Missouri at Florida. Auburn is at No. 2 Georgia at 2:30 p.m. South Carolina is at No. 13 Kentucky at 6:30 p.m. and Texas A&M is at No. 1 Alabama at 7 p.m.

The complete power rankings are below.

SEC Week 5 Staff Power Rankings

(first-place votes in parenthesis)

1. Alabama (5-0, 2-0) (3) — 68 points (Last week: 2)

2. Georgia (5-0, 2-0) (2) — 67 points (Last week: 1)

3. Tennessee (4-0, 1-0) — 59 points (Last week: 3)

4. Ole Miss (5-0, 1-0) — 56 points (Last week: 5)

5. Kentucky (4-1, 1-1) — 48 points (Last week: 4)

6. Mississippi State (4-1, 1-1) — 43 points (Last week: 10)

7. LSU (4-1, 2-0) — 36 points (Last week: 8)

T8. Arkansas (3-2, 1-2) — 33 points (Last week: 7)

T8. Florida (3-2, 0-2) — 33 points (Last week: 9)

10. Texas A&M (3-2, 1-1) — 28 points (Last week: 6)

11. Missouri (2-3, 0-2) — 19 points (Last week: 14)

12. South Carolina (3-2, 0-2) — 16 points (Last week: 12)

13. Auburn (3-2, 1-1) — 12 points (Last week: 11)

14. Vanderbilt (3-2, 0-1) — 8 points (Last week: 13)

