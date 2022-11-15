Ole Miss Drops in SEC Fan Nation Power Rankings

Skip to main content

Ole Miss Drops Spot in SEC Fan Nation Power Rankings

The Ole Miss Rebels look to climb toward a 10-win season when they face Arkansas on Saturday.

The Ole Miss Rebels fell to Alabama and moved down one spot in The Grove Report/Fan Nation SEC Power Rankings after Week 10’s results.

The poll will appear each week during the regular season. Staff members from All Aggies, Mizzou Sports Talk and The Grove Report voted on the rankings.

The Rebels (8-2, 4-2) lost to the Crimson Tide, 30-24. The Rebels went from a tie for No. 4 last week to No. 5 this week.

Ole Miss is at Arkansas on Saturday.

Week 11 SEC results included Georgia beating Mississippi State, 45-19; Tennessee beating Missouri, 66-24; LSU beating Arkansas, 13-10; Alabama beating Ole Miss, 30-24; Vanderbilt beating Kentucky, 24-21; Florida beating South Carolina, 38-6; and Auburn beating Texas A&M, 13-10.

The Week 12 schedule is set. The 11 a.m. central games include Austin Peay at Alabama, East Tennessee State at Mississippi State, UMass at Texas A&M and Florida at Vanderbilt. Georgia faces Kentucky at 2:30 p.m. central. Western Kentucky is at Auburn at 3 p.m. central. Tennessee is at South Carolina at 6 p.m. central. The 6:30 p.m. central games include Ole Miss at Arkansas and New Mexico State at Missouri. LSU hosts UAB at 8 p.m. central.

The complete power rankings are below.

SEC Week 11 Staff Power Rankings

(first-place votes in parenthesis)

1. Georgia (10-0, 7-0) (4) — 69 points (Last week: 1)

2. Tennessee (9-1, 6-1) (1) — 65 points (Last week: 2)

3. LSU (8-2, 6-1) — 60 points (Last week: 3)

4. Alabama (8-2, 5-2) — 56 points (Last week: 4)

5. Ole Miss (8-2, 4-2) — 50 points (Last week: 5)

6. Mississippi State (6-4, 3-4) — 43 points (Last week: 6)

7. Florida (6-4, 3-4) — 41 points (Last week: 9)

8. Kentucky (6-4, 3-4) — 34 points (Last week: 7)

9. Arkansas (5-5, 2-4) — 28 points (Last week: 10)

10. South Carolina (6-4, 3-4) — 22 points (Last week: 8)

11. Auburn (4-6, 2-5) — 19 points (Last week: 12)

12. Missouri (4-6, 2-5) — 14 points (Last week: 11)

13. Vanderbilt (4-6, 1-5) — 13 points (Last week: 14)

14. Texas A&M (3-7, 1-6) — 9 points (Last week: 13)

