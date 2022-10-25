Rebels Drop in SEC Fan Nation Power Rankings

The Ole Miss Rebels lost to the LSU Tigers and dropped one spot in The Grove Report/Fan Nation SEC Power Rankings after Week 8’s results.

The poll will appear each week during the regular season. Staff members from All Aggies, Mizzou Sports Talk and The Grove Report voted on the rankings.

The Rebels (7-1, 3-1) lost to the Tigers, 45-20, for their first loss of the season. With the loss, the Rebels dropped from No. 4 last week to No. 5 this week.

Ole Miss is at Texas A&M on Saturday.

Week 8 SEC results included Tennessee beating UT Martin, 65-24; Alabama beating Mississippi State, 30-6; Missouri beating Vanderbilt, 17-14; and South Carolina beating Texas A&M, 30-24.

The Week 9 schedule is set. Arkansas is at Auburn at 11 a.m. central. Florida faces Georgia in Jacksonville at 2:30 p.m. central. Missouri is at South Carolina at 3 p.m. central. Kentucky is at Tennessee at 6 p.m. central.

The complete power rankings are below.

SEC Week 8 Staff Power Rankings

(first-place votes in parenthesis)

1. Georgia (7-0, 4-0) (4) — 69 points (Last week: 1)

2. Tennessee (7-0, 4-0) (1) — 66 points (Last week: 2)

3. Alabama (7-1, 4-1) — 60 points (Last week: 3)

4. LSU (6-2, 4-1) — 54 points (Last week: 7)

5. Ole Miss (7-1, 3-1) — 48 points (Last week: 4)

6. Kentucky (5-2, 2-2) — 44 points (Last week: 5)

7. Mississippi State (5-3, 2-3) — 40 points (Last week: 6)

8. South Carolina (5-2, 2-2) — 34 points (Last week: 11)

9. Arkansas (4-3, 1-3) — 26 points (Last week: 9)

10. Florida (4-3, 1-3) — 23 points (Last week: 10)

11. Texas A&M (3-4, 1-3) — 18 points (Last week: 8)

12. Auburn (3-4, 1-3) — 17 points (Last week: 12)

13. Missouri (3-4, 1-3) — 15 points (Last week: 13)

14. Vanderbilt (3-5, 0-4) — 5 points (Last week: 14)

