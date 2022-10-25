Skip to main content

Rebels Drop in SEC Fan Nation Power Rankings

The staffs of three Fan Nation SEC sites voted on the league’s power rankings after Week 8 of the 2022 season.

The Ole Miss Rebels lost to the LSU Tigers and dropped one spot in The Grove Report/Fan Nation SEC Power Rankings after Week 8’s results.

The poll will appear each week during the regular season. Staff members from All Aggies, Mizzou Sports Talk and The Grove Report voted on the rankings.

The Rebels (7-1, 3-1) lost to the Tigers, 45-20, for their first loss of the season. With the loss, the Rebels dropped from No. 4 last week to No. 5 this week.

Ole Miss is at Texas A&M on Saturday.

Week 8 SEC results included Tennessee beating UT Martin, 65-24; Alabama beating Mississippi State, 30-6; Missouri beating Vanderbilt, 17-14; and South Carolina beating Texas A&M, 30-24.

The Week 9 schedule is set. Arkansas is at Auburn at 11 a.m. central. Florida faces Georgia in Jacksonville at 2:30 p.m. central. Missouri is at South Carolina at 3 p.m. central. Kentucky is at Tennessee at 6 p.m. central.

The complete power rankings are below.

SEC Week 8 Staff Power Rankings

(first-place votes in parenthesis)

1. Georgia (7-0, 4-0) (4) — 69 points (Last week: 1)

2. Tennessee (7-0, 4-0) (1) — 66 points (Last week: 2)

3. Alabama (7-1, 4-1) — 60 points (Last week: 3)

4. LSU (6-2, 4-1) — 54 points (Last week: 7)

Scroll to Continue

Read More

5. Ole Miss (7-1, 3-1) — 48 points (Last week: 4)

6. Kentucky (5-2, 2-2) — 44 points (Last week: 5)

7. Mississippi State (5-3, 2-3) — 40 points (Last week: 6)

8. South Carolina (5-2, 2-2) — 34 points (Last week: 11)

9. Arkansas (4-3, 1-3) — 26 points (Last week: 9)

10. Florida (4-3, 1-3) — 23 points (Last week: 10)

11. Texas A&M (3-4, 1-3) — 18 points (Last week: 8)

12. Auburn (3-4, 1-3) — 17 points (Last week: 12)

13. Missouri (3-4, 1-3) — 15 points (Last week: 13)

14. Vanderbilt (3-5, 0-4) — 5 points (Last week: 14)

Hey Rebel Fans! Want to see the Ole Miss in action? Get your Ole Miss game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

In This Article (1)

Ole Miss Rebels
Ole Miss Rebels

dk
Football

NFL Rebels: How did Ole Miss Alumni Perform in Week 7?

By Adam Rapier
Zach Evans powder blue
Football

Rebels Drop in SEC Fan Nation Power Rankings

By Matthew Postins
USATSI_19280223
Football

‘We Need to Swarm and Punish’: Senior Defensive Lineman KD Hill on Struggling Run Defense

By Adam Rapier
USATSI_19280289
Football

Rebels Fall in Latest AP Top 25 Following Loss to LSU

By John Macon Gillespie
USATSI_19280291
Football

'RAT POISON': Brian Kelly's Postgame Message Towards Lane Kiffin Goes Viral

By John Macon Gillespie
USATSI_19280292
Football

COLUMN: Ole Miss Hit Hard in First Loss of Season

By Ben King
USATSI_19280236
Football

Ole Miss Rebels Continuous Defensive Mishaps Leads to First Loss of Season

By Adam Rapier
Quinshon Judkins 5
Football

COLUMN: Ole Miss Falls After Rushing Attack Stalls vs. LSU

By Ben King