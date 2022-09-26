Rebels Slide Up in SEC Fan Nation Power Rankings

The Ole Miss Rebels defeated the Tulsa Golden Hurricane and moved up one spot in the Grove Report/Fan Nation SEC Power Rankings after Week 4’s results.

The poll will appear each week during the regular season. Staff members from All Aggies, Mizzou Sports Talk, and The Grove Report voted on the rankings.

The Rebels (4-0) beat the Golden Hurricane, 35-27, and did so for the first time in program history. With the win, Ole Miss wrapped up an undefeated non-conference slate. It also moved up from its No. 6 ranking from last week.

Ole Miss is preparing to host Kentucky in SEC play at 11 a.m. Saturday.

The Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide remained 1-2 in the power rankings, though Georgia was not a unanimous No. 1 this week.

The rest of the Week 4 SEC results went like this. Georgia beat Kent State, 39-22; Alabama beat Vanderbilt, 55-3; Kentucky beat Northern Illinois, 31-23; Texas A&M beat Arkansas, 23-21; Tennessee beat Florida, 38-33; Auburn beat Missouri in overtime, 17-14; Mississippi State beat Bowling Green, 45-14; LSU beat New Mexico, 38-0; and South Carolina beat Charlotte, 56-20.

The Week 5 schedule is set. Florida hosts Eastern Washington, and South Carolina hosts South Carolina State at 11 a.m. central; Arkansas hosts Alabama at 2:30 p.m. central; Mississippi State hosts Texas A&M at 3 p.m. central; Auburn hosts LSU at 6 p.m. central, and Missouri hosts Georgia at 6:30 p.m. central.

The complete power rankings are below.

SEC Week 4 Staff Power Rankings

(first-place votes in parenthesis)

1. Georgia (4-0, 1-0) (5) — 83 points (Last week: 1)

2. Alabama (4-0, 1-0) (1) — 79 points (Last week: 2)

3. Tennessee (4-0, 1-0) — 71 points (Last week: 3)

4. Kentucky (4-0, 1-0) — 66 points (Last week: 4)

5. Ole Miss (4-0) — 57 points (Last week: 6)

6. Texas A&M (3-1, 1-0) — 56 points (Last week: 7)

7. Arkansas (3-1, 1-1) — 47 points (Last week: 5)

8. LSU (3-1, 1-0) — 41 points (Last week: 8)

9. Florida (2-2, 0-2) — 37 points (Last week: 9)

10. Mississippi State (3-1, 0-1) — 31 points (Last week: 10)

11. Auburn (3-1, 1-0) — 23 points (Last week: 12)

12. South Carolina (2-2, 0-2) — 18 points (Last week: 11)

13. Vanderbilt (3-2, 0-1) — 11 points (Last week: 13)

14. Missouri (2-2, 0-1) — 10 points (Last week: 14)

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.