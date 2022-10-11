Rebels Steady in SEC Fan Nation Power Rankings

The Ole Miss Rebels defeated the Vanderbilt Commodores and held their spot in The Grove Report/Fan Nation SEC Power Rankings after Week 6’s results.

The poll will appear each week during the regular season. Staff members from All Aggies, Mizzou Sports Talk and The Grove Report voted on the rankings.

The Rebels (6-0, 2-0) beat the Commodores, 52-28, to earn bowl eligibility. With the win, the Rebels remained at No. 4 for the second straight week.

Ole Miss is preparing to host Auburn in SEC play on Saturday.

The Georgia Bulldogs returned to the top of the rankings, garnering all five first-place votes.

Week 6 SEC results included Alabama beating Texas A&M, 24-20; Georgia beating Auburn, 42-10; Tennessee beating LSU, 40-13; Ole Miss beating Vanderbilt, 52-28; South Carolina beating Kentucky, 24-14; Mississippi State beating Arkansas, 40-17; and Florida beating Missouri, 24-17

The Week 7 schedule is set. The 11 a.m. central game will beat Auburn at No. 9 Ole Miss. The 2:30 p.m. central games are Vanderbilt, No. 1 Georgia and No. 3 Alabama and No. 6 Tennessee and BYU at Arkansas. The 6 p.m. central game is LSU at Florida. And, the 6:30 p.m. central game is No. 16 Mississippi State at No. 22 Kentucky.

The complete power rankings are below.

SEC Week 6 Staff Power Rankings

(first-place votes in parenthesis)

1. Georgia (6-0, 3-0) (5) — 70 points (Last week: 2)

2. Alabama (6-0, 3-0) — 65 points (Last week: 1)

3. Tennessee (5-0, 2-0) — 61 points (Last week: 3)

4. Ole Miss (6-0, 2-0) — 55 points (Last week: 4)

5. Mississippi State (5-1, 2-1) — 50 points (Last week: 6)

6. Kentucky (4-2, 1-2) — 45 points (Last week: 5)

7. LSU (4-2, 2-1) — 33 points (Last week: 7)

8. Florida (4-2, 1-2) — 32 points (Last week: T8)

9. Texas A&M (3-3, 1-2) — 30 points (Last week: 10)

10. Arkansas (3-3, 1-3) — 28 points (Last week: T8)

11. South Carolina (4-2, 1-2) — 25 points (Last week: 12)

12. Auburn (3-3, 1-2) — 14 points (Last week: 13)

13. Missouri (2-4, 0-3) — 11 points (Last week: 11)

14. Vanderbilt (3-3, 0-3) — 8 points (Last week: 14)

Matthew Postins

