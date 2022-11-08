Rebels Move Up in SEC Power Rankings

Skip to main content

Rebels Move Up in SEC Fan Nation Power Rankings

The staffs of three Fan Nation SEC sites voted on the league’s power rankings after Week 10 of the 2022 season.

The Ole Miss Rebels were off last week and moved up a spot in The Grove Report/Fan Nation SEC Power Rankings after Week 10’s results.

The poll will appear each week during the regular season. Staff members from All Aggies, Mizzou Sports Talk and The Grove Report voted on the rankings.

The Rebels (8-1, 4-1) beat the Texas A&M Aggies, 31-28, two weeks ago. After the bye week, the Rebels went from No. 5 last week to a tie for No. 4 this week.

Ole Miss hosts Alabama on Saturday.

Week 10 SEC results included Georgia beating Tennessee, 27-13; LSU defeated Alabama, 32-31; Kentucky defeated Missouri, 21-17; Florida defeated Texas A&M, 41-24; Liberty defeated Arkansas, 21-19; Mississippi State defeated Auburn, 39-33; and South Carolina defeated Vanderbilt, 38-27.

The Week 11 schedule is set. The 11 a.m. central games are Missouri at Tennessee, LSU at Arkansas and Vanderbilt at Kentucky. Alabama is at Ole Miss at 2:30 p.m. central. Florida hosts South Carolina at 3 p.m. Georgia is at Mississippi State at 6 p.m. The 6:30 p.m. game is Texas A&M at Auburn.

The complete power rankings are below.

SEC Week 10 Staff Power Rankings

(first-place votes in parenthesis)

1. Georgia (9-0, 6-0) (5) — 70 points (Last week: 1)

T2. Tennessee (8-1, 5-1) — 61 points (Last week: 2)

T2. LSU (7-2, 5-1) — 61 points (Last week: 4)

T4. Alabama (7-2, 4-2) — 52 points (Last week: 3)

T4. Ole Miss (8-1, 4-1) — 52 points (Last week: 5)

6. Mississippi State (6-3, 3-3) — 43 points (Last week: 7)

7. Kentucky (6-3, 3-3) — 42 points (Last week: 6)

8. South Carolina (6-3, 3-3) — 34 points (Last week: 10)

9. Florida (5-4, 2-4) — 33 points (Last week: 9)

10. Arkansas (5-4, 2-3) — 24 points (Last week: 8)

11. Missouri (4-5, 2-4) — 20 points (Last week: 11)

12. Auburn (3-6, 1-5) — 17 points (Last week: 13)

13. Texas A&M (3-6, 1-5) — 11 points (Last week: 12)

14. Vanderbilt (3-6, 0-5) — 5 points (Last week: 14)

