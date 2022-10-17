Skip to main content

Rebels Steady in New SEC Fan Nation Power Rankings

The Ole Miss Rebels are undefeated and preparing for a trip to LSU on Saturday.

The Ole Miss Rebels defeated the Auburn Tigers and held steady in The Grove Report/Fan Nation SEC Power Rankings after Week 7’s results.

The poll will appear each week during the regular season. Staff members from All Aggies, Mizzou Sports Talk and The Grove Report voted on the rankings.

The Rebels (7-0, 3-0) beat the Tigers, 48-34, to remain undefeated and at the top of the SEC West. With the win, the Rebels remained at No. 4 this week.

Ole Miss is at LSU on Saturday.

Week 7 SEC results included Georgia beating Vanderbilt, 55-0; Tennessee beating Alabama, 52-49; Kentucky beating Mississippi State, 27-17; Arkansas beating BYU, 52-35; and LSU beating Florida, 45-35.

The Week 8 schedule is set. UT Martin is at Tennessee at 11 a.m. central. No. 7 Ole Miss is at LSU at 2:30 p.m. central. Vanderbilt is at Missouri at 3 p.m. central. No. 24 Mississippi State is at No. 6 Alabama at 6 p.m. central. And, Texas A&M is at South Carolina at 6:30 p.m.

The complete power rankings are below.

SEC Week 7 Staff Power Rankings

(first-place votes in parenthesis)

1. Georgia (7-0, 4-0) (4) — 82 points (Last week: 1)

3. Tennessee (6-0, 3-0) (2) — 80 points (Last week: 3)

2. Alabama (6-1, 3-1) — 70 points (Last week: 2)

4. Ole Miss (7-0, 3-0) — 68 points (Last week: 4)

5. Kentucky (5-2, 2-2) — 58 points (Last week: 6)

6. Mississippi State (5-2, 2-2) — 53 points (Last week: 5)

7. LSU (5-2, 3-1) — 50 points (Last week: 7)

8. Texas A&M (3-3, 1-2) — 36 points (Last week: 9)

9. Arkansas (4-3, 1-3) — 34 points (Last week: 10)

10. Florida (4-3, 1-3) — 33 points (Last week: 8)

11. South Carolina (4-2, 1-2) — 29 points (Last week: 11)

12. Auburn (3-4, 1-3) — 18 points (Last week: 12)

13. Missouri (2-4, 0-3) — 13 points (Last week: 13)

14. Vanderbilt (3-4, 0-4) — 7 points (Last week: 14)

