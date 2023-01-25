Rebel Ex Jerrell Powe, Attorney Maintain Innocence in Kidnapping Case

More details have emerged regarding former Ole Miss Rebel Jerrell Powe's arrest last week on kidnapping charges centered on Bryce Mathis.

In an article by Anna Wolfe of Mississippi Today, Powe's accusers state that "brute strength" was the weapon used in the alleged crime.

Ridgeland Municipal Court prosecutor Boty McDonald went on record regarding the incident.

“The fact that someone may owe you money does not allow you to kidnap them to collect your debt,” McDonald said. The alleged kidnappers apparently didn’t have any restraints, nor did they wield a weapon. Not a material one, anyway. “Brute strength was the weapon,” McDonald said.

Powe's side of the story varies greatly from his accusers, however. Mathis states that Powe "slept on top of Mathis’ legs in the hotel bed to prevent him from escaping in the night" when he owed the former player and others a sum of money.

The following day, Ridgeland police officers arrested Powe and another individual for allegedly kidnapping Mathis and taking him to withdraw the money against his will.

But according to Powe’s attorney, Tom Fortner, the police 'blindly accepted' the version of the story that Mathis, an alleged conman, put forth.

“If this case gets fully investigated, it’s going to turn out to be much different than what the police think it is,” said Fortner.

“That shows you what the Ridgeland Police Department is thinking,” Fortner continued in the story. “that anything this Bryce guy says, they’re acting on that, they’re trusting that, and that may be a real problem here.”

Powe, who played at Ole Miss from 2008-10 before reaching the NFL with the Kansas City Chiefs, has maintained his innocence.

"Thank you to my family and friends that's supported me," Powe tweeted I love y'all. Just know I'm doing good, and we (are going to) be fine."

