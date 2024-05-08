Ole Miss Gains Commitment From JUCO QB Justin Kowalak
The Ole Miss Rebels added a unique piece to their roster on Tuesday, gaining a commitment from a quarterback who spent his younger years in Europe.
Justin Kowalak of Northeast Mississippi Community College pledged to the Rebels on Tuesday, joining the roster as a preferred walk-on. During high school, he suited up for Crystal Lake South (Illinois).
According to a story from the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, Kowalak fell in love with American football during his time in England when he was about eight years old. Once his family returned to the United States, he earned the role as starting quarterback at his high school during his sophomore season of 2019, eventually throwing for over 5,000 yards and 30 touchdowns in his prep career.
He was redshirted for a season at Eastern Illinois before making his way to NEMCC prior to the 2023 season. While with the Tigers last fall, he threw for over 1,200 yards and seven touchdowns to help his team finish 6-3 on the year.
Kowalak, who was born in Illinois, also lived in Poland for two years of his childhood, and he holds dual citizenship in the United States and United Kingdom.