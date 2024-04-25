Ole Miss 2024 NFL Draft Primer: Where Could Key Rebels Land This Weekend?
Draft season is officially upon us as the National Football League will hold its 89th annual installment of the event beginning on Thursday night in Detroit.
Although the Ole Miss Rebels had one of the best seasons in school history in 2023, they don't have any draft eligible players who are receiving early-round buzz. That doesn't mean, however, that no Rebels will hear their name called as multiple playmakers from Oxford are hoping to see their dreams turn reality before the festivities end on Saturday.
So, what should Ole Miss fans expect from this weekend? Mock drafts have been rolling in for quite some time, and while there is never a general consensus on some of the selections, we can try to paint a picture of a reasonable expectation for players using these tools.
Here's what some of the publications are saying for the Rebels.
DE Cedric Johnson -- Middle-to-Late Rounds
Johnson is probably the Ole Miss product with the most buzz entering this weekend, although there is no real consensus on where he could end up. The former Chucky Mullins Courage Award Winner has been projected anywhere from the third to the seventh round.
The defensive end has been listed alongside teams such as the Minnesota Vikings, Carolina Panthers, Dallas Cowboys, and Buffalo Bills. Johnson is pretty much a lock to not hear his name called during Thursday night's opening round, but Friday and Saturday feature the rounds to watch for him.
DB Deantre Prince -- Late Rounds
Prince put together an impressive showing at the NFL Combine in March, featuring a 4.38 40-yard dash that ranked seventh among corners and the top 10-yard split time at 1.47. Still, he may or may not hear his name called, depending on what mock draft you place stock in.
Recently, Prince was listed at pick No. 197 and the Atlanta Falcons, but some mock drafts have left him out entirely. Still, if he is chosen, it will likely be later in the weekend.
DB Daijahn Anthony -- Late Rounds
Anthony has not been a Rebel for very long, joining the roster in Oxford out of the transfer portal prior to the 2023 season. Still, he was rather productive during his senior campaign, and when he's been featured in mock drafts, he has come towards the tail end of the selections.
ESPN recently projected Anthony going to the Baltimore Ravens with the No. 250 selection, and The Athletic had him slightly higher at No. 222 to the Washington Commanders. Pro Football Focus, however, listed him even higher at No. 197, landing with the Atlanta Falcons in a pick from the Cleveland Browns.
Much like Prince, Anthony does not project as an early draft pick, but he is among the most likely Rebels to hear their name called over the course of the weekend.
Outside Shots For the Draft
There are other Ole Miss names who are hoping to be selected this weekend, but they aren't frequent appearances in mock drafts. Wide receivers Dayton Wade and Zakhari Franklin are on this list, as are defensive playmakers Ashanti Cistrunk, Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste and Isaac Ukwu.
Should none of these players be selected, they could be acquired as undrafted free agents following the draft's conclusion.