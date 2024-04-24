Ole Miss' Grove Collective Announces 'An Evening With Eli Manning and Jaxson Dart'
The Grove Collective, the NIL initiative of the Ole Miss Rebels, is planning to host "An Evening With Eli Manning and Jaxson Dart" on May 6, it announced on Wednesday morning.
The event will feature legendary former Ole Miss and NFL quarterback Eli Manning with the team's current signal caller Jaxson Dart, providing fans with an opportunity to meet both players and participate in a silent auction and dinner experience.
Manning suited up for Ole Miss from 2000-03, capping off his career with a 10-win season and victory in the Cotton Bowl under then-head coach David Cutcliffe.
After his time in Oxford, he was selected first overall in the 2004 NFL Draft by the San Diego Chargers who later included him in a draft trade to the New York Giants. He went on to win two Super Bowls (and two Super Bowl MVPs) while being named to four Pro Bowls over the course of his 16-year career.
Dart now has a collegiate double-digit win season under his belt as well, one that came in 2023 with Ole Miss' first-ever 11-win campaign, capped off with a win in the Peach Bowl over Penn State. He has another season with the Rebels on deck before looking to make his dreams of professional football a reality.
The event with the two quarterbacks will begin at 6 p.m. CT on May 6, and it will take place in The Manning Center on the campus of Ole Miss. You can find table reservations for the evening here.