Early Betting Lines Released For Ole Miss Rebels vs. Georgia Bulldogs in 2024
There are still a few months to go before the beginning of the 2024 college football season, but Vegas has already begun releasing lines for some games scheduled to take place this fall, including one that features the Ole Miss Rebels.
Ole Miss is scheduled to play host to the Georgia Bulldogs on Nov. 9 this season, and even though that matchup comes near the end of the regular campaign, betting lines were recently released for that contest. According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Ole Miss is currently a 5.5-point underdog at home to the Bulldogs. You can view all of the odds below.
SPREAD: Georgia -5.5, Ole Miss +5.5
MONEY LINE: Georgia -210, Ole Miss +172
OVER/UNDER: 54.5 (-110)
Georgia is, without a doubt, among the cream of the crop in the Southeastern Conference, although the Bulldogs fell short of an SEC title and College Football Playoff berth a season ago. That is a level that Ole Miss hopes to reach this season with a seemingly-loaded roster and the expansion of the CFP to include 12 teams.
Ole Miss and Georgia met on the gridiron last season in Athens, and the night was not favorable to the visiting Rebels. The Bulldogs captured a 52-17 win on Nov. 11, but Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin has used that game as motivation and a strategy builder in prep recruiting and scouring the transfer portal.
"I’m very realistic," Kiffin said after the loss last season. "That was not playoff-looking team at all that we put out there today. The last thing I’m worried about is that knocking us out of the playoffs. We don’t deserve to be in the playoffs.
"We’ve got to recruit at a higher level. I’m not blaming. We’ve got to coach better. At some point, whatever those stats are … we’ve signed one five-star, they’ve signed 24. It kind of (does) show up at some point. We would have to recruit at a better level. Do a better job of recruiting."
The Rebels will open their season on Aug. 31 at home against the FCS Furman Paladins, and they will open conference play on Sept. 28 when they play host to the Kentucky Wildcats.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
