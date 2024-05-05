SEC Network Shares Hilarious Ole Miss-Themed Video For 'Star Wars Day'
Can positive talk about the Ole Miss Rebels land analysts in legal trouble? In the Star Wars universe, apparently the answer is yes.
SEC Network released a video on May 4 (otherwise known as "Star Wars Day") that featured analyst Paul Finebaum on the set of his show discussing Ole Miss' playoff hopes for 2024. It begins like a normal clip until the world "Rebels" is mentioned, riling up some villains who are standing just off-stage.
"I think this stuff about Ole Miss being a playoff team is underdone," Finebaum said. "I frankly believe that Ole Miss can win the national championship. Lane Kiffin has it going. Count me in as a Rebels supporter."
Two Stormtroopers then enter the studio from off-screen to question Finebaum about his comments. In the original Star Wars trilogy, Stormtroopers are tasked by the Galactic Empire to squash the up-and-coming Rebel Alliance, so this is obviously a point of friction for the two soldiers.
"What's that? Rebels?" the Stormtroopers said as they entered the studio. "We've been monitoring Rebel activity in this sector. Come with us for questioning."
"Hold on a second," Finebaum replied. "I am not the host you're looking for."
Finebaum's last line is a reference to a quote from Obi-Wan Kenobi in the series' first film: A New Hope. The original line from the movie reads, "These aren't the droids you're looking for."
The analyst's personal account on X got in on the action on Saturday as well, writing, "Help me @Lane_Kiffin, you're my only hope..." another line from A New Hope said from Leia Organa to Kenobi.
In all seriousness, the Rebels are hoping for a berth in the College Football Playoff this season, and Finebaum did recently voice his belief that Ole Miss is a legitimate threat to compete for the national title in 2024. The Rebels will open their season at home on Aug. 31 when they play host to the FCS Furman Paladins.