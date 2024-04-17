Two Former Ole Miss Rebels Appear in The Athletic's Latest Seven-Round Mock Draft
OXFORD, Miss. – The 2024 NFL Draft is now on the horizon, which means a few former Ole Miss Rebels are close to beginning the next step in their football careers.
Ole Miss is not sending any players with first or second-round grades, but fortunately, The Athletic released a seven-round mock draft on Wednesday and predicted all 257 picks.
In the publication’s second-to-last mock draft, only two former Rebels were selected, edge rusher Cedric Johnson and safety Daijahn Anthony. Johnson was drafted by the Carolina Panthers in the fifth round with the 141st selection, while Anthony was picked up by the Washington Commanders in the seventh round in the 222nd slot.
Johnson finished his final season at Ole Miss tied for the team lead in sacks with 5.5 quarterback takedowns. From 2020-23, the Mobile, Ala., native registered 111 total tackles, 22 tackles for losses, two forced fumbles, 19 sacks, and four pass breakups. The 6-3, 265-pound edge rusher has already appeared in multiple mock drafts that go past the third round and appears to be a lock for an NFL roster.
Anthony arrived at Ole Miss as a transfer from the Liberty Flames ahead of the 2023 season and made a significant impact on Pete Golding’s defense in a short time. The Richmond, Va., native finished the 2023 season fourth on the team in total tackles (61) and tied for first in interceptions (3). The 6-0, 205-pound defensive back also recorded 2.5 TFLs, one forced fumble, and 11 pass breakups in his lone season with the Rebels.
The draft profiles for both Johnson and Anthony can be found below, per NFL.com.
“[Cedric] Johnson passes the eyeball test with flying colors, and there will be teams who gravitate toward his NFL body type and play strength,” NFL.com writes. “He's strong at the point of attack and will set firm edges but needs to become more intent on ridding himself of blockers and making more plays. Johnson has upside but might never be more than a solid edge backup if his rush doesn't improve.”
“[Daijahn] Anthony is high-cut but with good size and an aggressive field demeanor,” NFL.com writes. “He aligned as both a big nickel and a split safety. He's fast enough to play over the top from center field, but the instincts are average, and he can be clunky swiveling hips with the changing gaze of the quarterback. Hard-hitting safety with man cover tools but potential limitations if asked to play on the back end.”
The 2024 NFL Draft is set to begin on Thursday, April 25, and will last through Saturday, April 27.