Miami Hurricanes RB Henry Parrish Returns to Ole Miss Rebels Via Transfer Portal
The Ole Miss Rebels added a new piece from the transfer portal on Monday...although he's really a familiar piece, too.
Henry Parrish Jr. (formerly of Ole Miss and then the Miami Hurricanes) is returning to Oxford for the 2024 season, making his commitment official on Monday afternoon with a post on X, an announcement you can view here.
Parrish departed Ole Miss after a 2021 season that ended in a Sugar Bowl appearance, following running backs coach Kevin Smith to Miami. Now, Smith has returned to Oxford, and it appears his addition to the coaching staff will now pay dividends for the Rebels in the portal.
A Florida native, Parrish committed to Ole Miss and Lane Kiffin in 2020, and he spent two seasons with the Rebels. His most productive campaign came in Year 2 where he put up 553 yards while sharing carries with running backs Jerrion Ealy and Snoop Conner.
Earlier this spring following a practice, Lane Kiffin commented that it would make sense for the Rebels to attack the running back position in the portal, given the current state of the room following the departure of Quinshon Judkins to the Ohio State Buckeyes.
"You're going to have another free agency window coming up," Kiffin said. "If you guys look out there and look at our running back position, just like you would in the NFL, you're going to attack free agency at that spot. It is what it is."
Alongside Parrish, Ole Miss returns presumed-RB1 Ulysses Bentley IV, sophomore Kedrick Reescano, and senior LSU transfer Logan Diggs, who is working back from an injury. The Rebels also added former New Mexico Lobos running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt from the portal over the weekend.