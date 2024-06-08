Ole Miss Rebels' Lane Kiffin Trolls Tennessee Volunteers Following NCAA Field Sponsorship Approval
OXFORD, Miss. – The world of college football received some big news this week when the NCAA announced that commercial advertisements on football fields will be allowed going forward. While the majority of fans are rightly upset at this new addition, the move is unfortunately a necessary consequence of this new era of collegiate athletics with revenue sharing for student-athletes likely on the horizon.
While it is sad to see college football slowly turn into a business, many are taking this chance to think of some rather clever ideas for field sponsorships.
Ole Miss Rebels coach Lane Kiffin has, of course, taken this opportunity to troll his former team, the Tennessee Volunteers. On Friday, the SEC Podcast posted a picture of Neyland Stadium and asked what company should sponsor the Vols. Kiffin had one suggestion in mind.
“@Frenchs 😂 @Vol_Football 🏌️,” Kiffin said via X (formerly Twitter).
Kiffin is referring to Ole Miss' 31-26 victory over the Vols in 2021 when Tennessee fans threw various objects onto the field to protest an official ruling. Kiffin famously pocketed a neon golf ball from the exchange and a bottle of French's mustard also made its way onto the field. Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral powered the Rebels to victory that day with 231 passing yards and two touchdowns, while also rushing for 195 yards on 30 carries.
In case you needed help picturing this phenomenon, an account on X managed to create an image of Tennessee's field with a big bottle of French's at midfield.