LIVE UPDATES: No. 9 Ole Miss Looks To Keep Home Winning Streak Alive vs. Auburn

OXFORD, Miss. -- The No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels look to keep their long home winning streak alive on Saturday when they play host to the Auburn Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Dating back to the 2020 season, Ole Miss has won 13-straight home games, including a perfect 7-0 mark during the 2021 campaign. The Rebels rallied from an early deficit last week in Nashville, knocking off the Vanderbilt Commodores 52-28 behind a record-setting performance from wide receiver Jonathan Mingo.

Following this home date with the Tigers, Ole Miss will hit the road to Baton Rouge to face the other SEC West Tigers in LSU.

Follow along below for live updates between Ole Miss and Auburn.

Pregame

The Ole Miss captains for Week 7 are defensive end Tavius Robinson, offensive lineman Caleb Warren, receiver Jonathan Mingo.

Ole Miss will look to defeat Auburn for the first time since 2015 and will have to do so without star tight end Michael Trigg who was declared out for an extended period of time with a broken collar bone.

First Quarter

Q1 (12:53): Ole Miss turns the ball over on fourth and one on their opening drive. Auburn will take over at their own 29-yard line.

Q1 (10:24): Auburn is forced to punt on their first drive of the day. Ole Miss will take over at the six-yard line.

