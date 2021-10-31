Ole Miss Falls to 15 in Latest AP Top 25 Poll

After losing to Auburn 31-20 yesterday, Ole Miss moves down five spots in the Top 25.

The Rebels are now the 15th best team in the country according to the AP Top 25 after a tough loss to rival Auburn.

The Tigers moved up to No. 12 after beating Ole Miss at home and improving to a 6-2 record, now tied with the Rebels. Auburn now has a six-game win streak against Ole Miss.

The Rebels struggled to get going on offense due to injuries, mainly to Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral who had to leave to get an x-ray before returning to the game. The receiving core was also depleted for the Rebels with the team not having any of their top three wideouts on the field at one point. Corral threw for 289 yards and rushed for 45 yards and a score.

The Ole Miss defense also struggled to slow down Auburn runningback Tank Bigsby who rushed for 140 yards and one touchdown. Auburn quarterback Bo Nix also threw for 276 and one touchdown and ran for two touchdowns on the ground.

Around the SEC, Georgia is still the No. 1 team in the nation with the Alabama Crimson Tide staying at three to round out the SEC teams in the top four. Auburn is the next ranked SEC program at 12 followed by Texas A&M at 13, Ole Miss at 15 and Kentucky at 18.

The Rebels will now look to earn their seventh win of the season against the 7-2 Liberty Flames next Saturday in Oxford. The Flames are led by former Ole Miss head coach Hugh Freeze and NFL prospect Malik Willis at quarterback.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.