What Are Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart's Betting Odds To Be No. 1 Pick In 2025 NFL Draft?
Ole Miss enters the 2024 season with expectations to compete for a Southeastern Conference title. For quarterback Jaxson Dart, he'll look to make himself some extra cash by bulking his draft grade up before April.
Right now, it's already pretty high entering the summer.
Dart, who led Ole Miss to a program-best 11-2 record in 2023, enters the season with the sixth-best odds (+1200) to be the No. 1 overall pick, according to RotoBaller. Four of the other five odds were quarterbacks, with the fifth being Tennessee defensive end James Pearce Jr.
After making headwaves in 2022, Dart exploded onto the scene in 2023. Not only did he post record-setting numbers in passing yards (3,364), total touchdowns (31) and completion percentage (65.1 percent), but he also threw a career-low five interceptions.
Dart also guided the Rebels to a Peach Bowl win over then-No. 8 Penn State, tossing three touchdowns to go along with a rushing score. Back for his "Last Dance," Dart headlines an offense featuring seniors Tre Harris, Jordan Watkins, Caden Prieskorn and Henry Parrish Jr., who recently returned to Oxford after a two-year stint at Miami.
The Rebels also brought over SEC standouts Antwane 'Juice' Wells (South Carolina) and Logan Diggs (LSU) who should factor into a top-10 offensive metric.
Quarterbacks dominate NFL draft conversations. According to Pro Football Focus, the senior enters 2024 at the No. 88 overall prospect and the ninth-best quarterback behind Georgia's Carson Beck (No. 11), Colorado's Shedur Sanders (No. 13), Texas' Quin Ewers (No. 32), Penn State's Drew Aller (No. 61), Texas A&M's Conner Weigman (No. 62), Oregon's Dillon Gabriel (No. 77) and Notre Dame's Riley Leonard (No. 83).
The Rebels open the 2024 season at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Aug. 31 against FCS Furman.