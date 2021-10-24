Victory Over Rival LSU Moves Ole Miss into the Top 10 of AP Top 25

Ole Miss Rebels Become the Third Highest Ranked Team in the SEC after beating the LSU Tigers

A decisive 31-17 win over LSU moves Ole Miss up two spots in the AP Top 25 Poll and they are now the No. 10 ranked team in the country with a record of 6-1 (3-1 SEC).

This was a big win for the Rebels as they have not won the Magnolia Bowl since 2015. Ole Miss sent unranked LSU home with a loss thanks to a strong showing from the defense and running backs Snoop Conner and Jerrion Ealy combining for 214 rushing yards.

Even though quarterback Matt Corral did not put up his usual numbers, the offense was still able to keep pressure on LSU all game and piled on points going into the fourth quarter.

The Rebels will now get ready to travel to Auburn to take on the Tigers in their annual matchup next Saturday. Auburn is coming off their bye week and moved up one spot in the AP Poll to No. 18. This will be another revenge game for Ole Miss as they also have not beaten Auburn since 2015. Auburn also currently leads the rivalry all-time versus Ole Miss 32-11.

If Ole Miss can get the job done on the road in Auburn versus the Tigers, they will solidify themselves in second place in the wild SEC West right behind No. 3 Alabama. Finishing the season strong would give this Ole Miss team a great shot at securing a highly touted bowl game at the end of the year.

No. 10 Ole Miss will take on No. 18 Auburn in Jordan-Hare Stadium at 6 p.m. CT this Saturday, Oct 30 with the game being televised on ESPN.

