Ole Miss Ranked in First Installment of 2022 College Football Playoff Poll
OXFORD, Miss. -- Just because the Ole Miss Rebels are in the midst of a bye week doesn't mean that there is no football news coming out of Oxford.
The season's first installment of the College Football Playoff Poll was released on Tuesday night, and Ole Miss made the cut in the top half of the top 25. The Rebels came in at No. 11, the same mark they hold in the latest AP Poll.
The entirety of the College Football Playoff Poll is listed below with SEC teams in bold.
1. Tennessee Volunteers
2. Ohio State Buckeyes
3. Georgia Bulldogs
4. Clemson Tigers
5. Michigan Wolverines
6. Alabama Crimson Tide
7. TCU Horned Frogs
8. Oregon Ducks
9. USC Trojans
10. LSU Tigers
11. Ole Miss Rebels
12. UCLA Bruins
13. Kansas State Wildcats
14. Utah Utes
15. Penn State Nittany Lions
16. Illinois Fighting Illini
17. North Carolina Tar Heels
18. Oklahoma State Cowboys
19. Tulane Green Wave
20. Syracuse Orange
21. Wake Forest Demon Deacons
22. North Carolina State Wolfpack
23. Oregon State Beavers
24. Texas Longhorns
25. UCF Knights
The Rebels currently sit with an 8-1 record on the season, good for their best start since 1962 when they finished at 10-0. Ole Miss will play host to No. 6 Alabama next Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS.
