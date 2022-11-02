Skip to main content

Ole Miss Ranked in First Installment of 2022 College Football Playoff Poll

The Rebels are a top-15 team in the poll that was released on Tuesday.

OXFORD, Miss. -- Just because the Ole Miss Rebels are in the midst of a bye week doesn't mean that there is no football news coming out of Oxford.

The season's first installment of the College Football Playoff Poll was released on Tuesday night, and Ole Miss made the cut in the top half of the top 25. The Rebels came in at No. 11, the same mark they hold in the latest AP Poll.

The entirety of the College Football Playoff Poll is listed below with SEC teams in bold. 

1. Tennessee Volunteers

2. Ohio State Buckeyes

3. Georgia Bulldogs

4. Clemson Tigers

5. Michigan Wolverines

6. Alabama Crimson Tide

7. TCU Horned Frogs

8. Oregon Ducks

9. USC Trojans

10. LSU Tigers

11. Ole Miss Rebels

12. UCLA Bruins

13. Kansas State Wildcats

14. Utah Utes

15. Penn State Nittany Lions

16. Illinois Fighting Illini

17. North Carolina Tar Heels

18. Oklahoma State Cowboys

19. Tulane Green Wave

20. Syracuse Orange

21. Wake Forest Demon Deacons

22. North Carolina State Wolfpack

23. Oregon State Beavers

24. Texas Longhorns

25. UCF Knights

The Rebels currently sit with an 8-1 record on the season, good for their best start since 1962 when they finished at 10-0. Ole Miss will play host to No. 6 Alabama next Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS.

