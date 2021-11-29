Ole Miss Players Recognized in Pro Football Focus' 2021 All-SEC Team

The 2021 college football regular season has come to an end, and Pro Football Focus has released their All-SEC Teams. PFF uses advanced statistics to determine the SEC Offensive and Defensive player of the year and All-SEC teams every year.

Let’s take a look and see what Ole Miss Rebels made the Pro Football Focus All-SEC Team:

Ole Miss did not have anyone on First-Team All-SEC but had some key contributors make the Second and Third Teams.

Rebel quarterback Matt Corral is being recognized as the Second Team All-SEC quarterback this year after throwing for 3,334 yards, 20 touchdowns and only four interceptions with a 68.3 completion percentage. Corral also had a big year on the ground rushing for 597 yards and 11 touchdowns on 145 carries.

Corral’s number one target this season also made the Second Team. Wide receiver Dontario Drummond hauled in 67 receptions for 924 yards and eight touchdowns. Drummond led the Rebels in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns this season.

On defense, Ole Miss defensive lineman Sam Williams was the only other Rebel to make the Second Team. Williams recorded a career-high and school-record 12.5 sacks this season along with four forced fumbles and 56 total tackles.

Two Rebels on offense made the Third Team as well.

Running back Jerrion Ealy is the Third Team’s running back after leading the Rebels in rushing yards with 703. Ealy also ran for five touchdowns on 121 carries and averaged 5.8 yards per carry this season. Ealy was also a receiving threat for the Rebels this season recording 30 receptions for 214 yards and two touchdowns.

Right tackle Jeremy James is the only Ole Miss offensive lineman who was recognized this year and made the Third Team.

Ole Miss Junior defensive back A.J. Finley made the Third Team after recording three interceptions and three passes defended. Finely also forced a fumble and racked up 87 total tackles this season for Ole Miss.

