What Does Potential WR Recruit Kenzy West Bring To Ole Miss Offense?
Kenzy West feels like he can be a game-changer in the SEC. It's why he's excited to see that Ole Miss offered him a roster spot.
In a recent interview with On3, West said that his versatility separates him from other playmakers in the class. It's what landed him on Ole Miss' radar, who offered him first as a defensive back prospect.
“Coach [Bryan Brown] offered me as a defensive back,” West told On3. “He was excited to extend the offer and keeps in touch with me two-to-three times a week.”
Landing a scholarship in the SEC is a privilege, not a promise. So far, Ole Miss and Texas A&M remain the front-runners from the conference to land the Hartfield Academy (Miss.) pass-catcher. West said he's also heard from LSU, Arkansas State and UAB since being offered.
Last season as Hartfield's No. 1 target, West totaled 52 receptions for 915 yards and 12 touchdowns. He averaged 18 yards per catch and helped the program capture the MAIS 6A title along with an undefeated season.
On defense, West notched four interceptions and totaled 22 tackles.
Right now, West doesn't know when he'll commit or who has the edge, but he feels confident that he'll know where he'll be playing his college ball before National Signing Day.
“Not sure if I will be a December signee or not yet, but I will make a decision midway through my senior year,” West said. “Next month, coach Brown and I are trying to find a date for me to come up to Ole Miss.”
The Rebels face FCS Furman to begin the season at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Aug. 31.