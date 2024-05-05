Ole Miss Lands Commitment From In-State 2025 DB Maison Dunn
The Ole Miss Rebels continued their recruiting momentum on Sunday morning, landing a commitment from Tupelo (Miss.) High School cornerback Maison Dunn.
Dunn announced his commitment on social media with a post you can view here. He is rated as a three-star prospect according to 247Sports, and he chose the Rebels over offers from the LSU Tigers, Minnesota Golden Gophers, Mississippi State Bulldogs and Memphis Tigers.
According to his page on MaxPreps, Dunn had a productive 2023 season, putting up 21 total tackles in 11 games and hauling in two interceptions. He marks the eighth commitment for the Rebels in this recruiting cycle, the fourth of which resides on the defensive side of the ball.
Linebackers Jarcoby Hopson, Talib Graham and Corey Amos are the other defensive commitments in this class for Ole Miss. Dunn also marks the third in-state commitment for 2025, joining the aforementioned Hopson and running back Akylin Dear.
According to 247, Ole Miss' class ranked 24th nationally prior to the commitment of Dunn.