Ole Miss Releases Uniform Combination For Road Game at Vanderbilt

The Rebels are donning the same combination seen for their last trip to Nashville.

OXFORD, Miss. -- The Ole Miss Rebels are coming off a top-10 win over the Kentucky Wildcats, and they continue their SEC East bouts with a matchup against the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday.

The Rebels announced their uniform combination for the weekend on Thursday night, going with navy helmets, white jerseys and white pants against the Commodores, the same combination worn for their road trip to Nashville in 2020.

Below is the tweet where Ole Miss revealed its uniform plans for the weekend, complete with modeling from defensive back A.J. Finley.

The Rebels and Commodores will kick off at 3 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) celebrates after a touchdown against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half at Vanderbilt Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
