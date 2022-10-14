Skip to main content

Ole Miss Releases Patriotic Uniforms For Saturday Home Game

The Rebels have their annual Military Appreciation Game on Saturday morning.

OXFORD, Miss. -- The No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels host the Auburn Tigers for their annual Military Appreciation Game on Saturday, and the Rebels are wearing patriotic helmet decals during the game.

Below is the tweet where the Rebels released their uniform plans for Saturday.

Ole Miss' patriotic decals will be worn on the white helmets with a single red stripe down the center. This detail will be paired with the powder blue jerseys and white pants.

As noted by the Ole Miss football Twitter account on Thursday night, this is the most variety the Rebels have seen through seven weeks in their program's history. Each of the Rebels' seven games this season have featured a different uniform combination.

Ole Miss and Auburn are scheduled to kick off at 11 a.m. CT on Saturday, and the game will be televised on ESPN.

