Senior Sam Williams Named Walter Camp All-American

Ole Miss senior defensive end Sam Williams was named second-team Walter Camp All-American team after his career 2021 season. The Walter Camp Football Foundation announced Thursday, Dec. 9.

This will be the first time since 2015 that an Ole Miss defensive player has earned Walter Camp All-American honors. 26 players were selected to the first team, and 26 players were selected to the second team by 130 Football Bowl Subdivision head coaches and sports information directors.

The Walter Camp All-American team is the country’s oldest college football all-American team. Williams will be a part of the 132nd edition of the Walter Camp All-American team.

Williams set the Ole Miss season sack record in 2021 with 12.5 sacks, which currently ranks fourth in the FBS. The Montgomery, AL native leads the Rebel defense in tackles for loss (15), forced fumbles (four), and his 56 total tackles are the most by an Ole Miss defensive lineman since 2018.

Williams now ranks third all-time at Ole Miss in career sacks with 22.5 and is seventh all-time at Ole Miss in career tackles-for-loss with 32.5.

The senior leads an Ole Miss defensive line that has kept their opponents from scoring a first-half touchdown in three straight games. In the 2021 Egg Bowl, Williams helped the Rebel defense hold Mississippi State out of the endzone in the first half for just the second time all season.

The 2021 Walter Camp All-Americans will be recognized in New Haven, CT at the Foundation’s annual awards weekend from Feb. 25-26.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.