Ole Miss Ranks Among Top Tight End Groups in College Football, Per Analyst
The Ole Miss Rebels boast a large amount of talented position groups entering the 2024 campaign, but one that should make a huge impact is the tight end room.
Jesse Simonton of On3 recently released his Top 10 tight end units in college football, and the Rebels came in at No. 8 on the list. You can view the entire pecking order below.
1. Georgia Bulldogs
2. Michigan Wolverines
3. North Carolina Tar Heels
4. Syracuse Orange
5. Utah Utes
6. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
7. Texas Tech Red Raiders
8. Ole Miss Rebels
9. Oregon Ducks
10. Iowa Hawkeyes
The Rebels are one of two SEC programs to make this list, the other of which occupies the top spot in the Georgia Bulldogs. Kirby Smart's playoff contender lost the talents of Brock Bowers to the NFL Draft this offseason, but they have junior Oscar Delp and Stanford's Ben Yurosek to help soften the blow enough to retain the No. 1 ranking.
Ole Miss is expecting big things out of former transfer Caden Prieskorn in his second year in Oxford, one that comes on the heels of a campaign that was injury-riddled in 2023. Injuries aside, Prieskorn still made his impact felt for Ole Miss en route to an 11-win season, hauling in 30 receptions for 449 yards and four scores, including a 10-catch, 136-yard performance in the Peach Bowl against Penn State that also featured two scores.
Head coach Lane Kiffin and company also added Virginia Tech transfer Dae'Quan Wright this offseason, and freshman Dillon Hipp is also expected to make an impact during his career as a Rebel.
Ole Miss will open its 2024 season at home on Aug. 31 when it plays host to the FCS Furman Paladins.