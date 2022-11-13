Where Does Ole Miss Stand Following 30-24 Loss to Alabama

OXFORD, Miss. -- The Ole Miss Rebels took the Alabama Crimson Tide down to the wire on Saturday but ultimately came up short in the final minute of the contest, losing 30-24.

The Rebels now have an 8-2 record with two games remaining on their schedule and are tied for the second-best record in the Southeastern Conference. While it may feel like the season ended on Saturday, Ole Miss still has something to play for in 2022.

If Ole Miss wins its last two matchups, it will have recorded its second-straight 10-win regular season for the first time in program history. To put things into perspective, the Rebels finished their season 4-8 back in 2019. Three years later, Ole Miss has a chance to record its second-straight 10-win regular season, a feat that has never been accomplished in program history.

In the preseason, experts were predicting the Rebels to finish with seven or eight wins tops after losing a chunk of talent to the 2022 NFL Draft. Ole Miss has since proved the experts wrong and is on track for another highly touted bowl game this postseason.

Yes, it stings losing to Alabama again, but the future is bright at Ole Miss, and at the end of the day, the Rebels still have a shot at a 10-win regular season.

